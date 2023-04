Polanco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Polanco will get a breather for the series finale after he started each of the Twins' five games since he was activated from the injured list last Friday while going 9-for-22 with a home run, four doubles, six RBI and three runs across those contests. Donovan Solano will check in for Polanco at second base.