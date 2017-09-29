Twins' Jorge Polanco: Gets Friday off
Polanco is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Polanco has started every game since Sept. 5 and played Thursday while several other Twins regulars rested, so manager Paul Molitor decided it was his turn for a day off Friday. Ehire Adrianza will get the start at shortstop in Polanco's place.
