Polanco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After missing two games with a knee injury early last week, Polanco checked back into the lineup Friday and played each of the first three contests of the series with the Rangers, going 3-for-10 with a double and a walk. The Twins haven't provided any indication that Polanco is dealing with a setback with the knee, so he's presumably sitting out Monday in a pre-planned maintenance day. Luis Arraez will spell Polanco at the keystone.