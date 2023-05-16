site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Gets Tuesday off
Polanco is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Polanco will get Tuesday off with Clayton Kershaw on the bump for the Dodgers on Tuesday. Donovan Solano is starting at second base and hitting in the leadoff spot in Polanco's absence.
