Polanco will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

With manager Rocco Baldelli extending Andrelton Simmons a day off, Polanco will move off second base for the first time this season after having made all four of his starts at the position. Polanco has played a small part in Minnesota's 23-run outburst between its last two games, going 2-for-9 with a walk while scoring three times and driving in one.