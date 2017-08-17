Play

Polanco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Polanco will head to the bench for a breather after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Game 1. Ehire Adrianza will take over for him at shortstop, batting ninth.

