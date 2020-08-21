site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-jorge-polanco-heads-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco will sit Friday against the Royals.
Polanco hits the bench for just the third time this season. Ehire Adrianza will fill in for him at shortstop.
