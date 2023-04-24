Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's win over Washington.

Polanco is 5-for-13 with a double and home run in his first three games back from the injured list. There has been talk that the Twins may rest him against a left-handed pitcher this week to ease him back to action, but he may be tough to sit if he stays hot at the plate. He looks back to full strength, but continue to monitor his left knee. Polanco missed the final month of 2022 with a left knee injury, and his progress stalled in the Grapefruit League which delayed his 2023 debut until this weekend.