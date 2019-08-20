Polanco went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in the Twins' 6-4 loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Polanco continued his recent hot streak, as he cranked his 18th home run of the year off Aaron Bummer in the seventh inning and also slapped his 33rd two-bagger of the season, giving him four multi-hit efforts in his last five games. The 26-year-old is enjoying a career-best season at the dish, as he's now slashing .296/.358/.494 across 555 plate appearances.