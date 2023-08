Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win against the Guardians.

Polanco doubled and scored in the second inning before ripping a three-run shot in the fourth. He's knocked four homers while going 18-for-54 (.333) over his last 15 games. On the year, he owns a .785 OPS with 23 extra-base hits through 58 games.