Polance went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Polanco delivered a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 23rd long ball of the season. He's now gone yard in consecutive games, though he's swung a hot bat across his last seven starts. In that span, he's delivered five multi-hit efforts to go along with 11 RBI and three runs scored. For the season, Polanco is hitting .274/.334/.491 with 74 runs scored and 74 RBI across 500 plate appearances.