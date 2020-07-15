Polanco hit a home run in Tuesday's scrimmage, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Polanco started spring training slowly after he required surgery on his right ankle in the offseason, but was able to play in spring training games before the shutdown. He looks ready for the start of the 60-game regular season from his play in summer camp. The ankle issue never forced Polanco to miss any action in 2019, as he suited up for a career-high 153 games and slashed an impressive .295/.356/.485 en route to earning his first All-Star nod.