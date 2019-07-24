Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in second straight game
Polanco went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI in Tuesday's 14-12 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings.
After earning his first trip to the All-Star Game earlier this month, Polanco hasn't slowed down at all in the second half. Through 10 games, the shortstop has gone 13-for-42 (.310 average) with two home runs, five doubles, seven RBI and five runs. With only four steals in seven attempts this season, Polanco is less active on the bases these days, but that's an easy pill for fantasy managers to swallow while he's tracking for career highs in nearly every other offensive category.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start