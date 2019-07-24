Polanco went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI in Tuesday's 14-12 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings.

After earning his first trip to the All-Star Game earlier this month, Polanco hasn't slowed down at all in the second half. Through 10 games, the shortstop has gone 13-for-42 (.310 average) with two home runs, five doubles, seven RBI and five runs. With only four steals in seven attempts this season, Polanco is less active on the bases these days, but that's an easy pill for fantasy managers to swallow while he's tracking for career highs in nearly every other offensive category.