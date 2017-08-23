Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in third consecutive game
Polanco went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He hit a home run for a third consecutive game.
Polanco has been hot since reclaiming the starting shortstop job as he's hitting .382 with three home runs since Aug. 2.
