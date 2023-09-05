Polanco went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs in Monday's 20-6 win over the Guardians.

Since donning the Golden Sombrero in the Twins' 2-0 win over the Pirates on Aug. 20, Polanco has reached base in each of his last 13 contests, slashing .356/.482/.667 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs over that stretch. Though the Twins should soon get some reinforcement to the lineup with Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) and Byron Buxton (knee) due back soon from the injured list, Polanco will continue to play on a near-everyday basis while moving between second base, third base and designated hitter.