Polanco went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

Polanco's first hit of the day came in the top of the third inning when he homered off Rich Hill, driving in teammate Gilberto Celestino. He later added a two-RBI single in the eighth, scoring Gary Sanchez and Luis Arraez. The homer was his second of the season and the two-hit performance was his third multi-hit effort of the 2022 campaign.