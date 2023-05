Polanco went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, an RBI, three runs scored and a steal in Monday's 9-8 loss against the Dodgers.

Polanco singled, stole second and came around to score in the second inning. Polanco has not taken advantage of the new rules, as he had not even attempted to steal a base prior to Monday. The second baseman homered in the fourth off Noah Syndergaard, as a part of his three-hit night. Polanco is having a good season at the plate with an .816 OPS.