Polanco went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, two additional runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Polanco had quite the offensive night, capping off a three run jack in the sixth inning off Codi Heuer to lengthen the lead. He added a double in the ninth inning and stole third base. The 27-year-old has homered in back-to-back contests. He has six RBI, four runs and a pair of steals over his last three games. On the season, Polanco is slashing .260/.325/.449 with 14 long balls, 49 RBI, 53 runs and nine steals in 372 plate appearances.