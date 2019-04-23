Polanco went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four RBI in a 9-5 win over the Astros on Monday.

Polanco put an exclamation point on his big day with a two-run shot off Chris Devenski in the eighth inning. After only driving in one run in the last week, the 25-year-old broke through, adding four RBI to give him nine for the season. Polanco has a .392/.452/.716 slash line through 19 games.