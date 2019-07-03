Polanco was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Oakland as a replacement for Marwin Gonzalez (toe), Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Polanco was originally scheduled to sit for the first time since June 19 but will end up waiting at least one more day for a rest. He'll at least get to rest his legs during Wednesday's game, as he'll serve as the designated hitter while batting third.

