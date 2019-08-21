Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a victory over the Twins on Tuesday.

Polanco registered his second straight game with a long ball by belting a 366-foot shot to left field in the eighth inning. He has gone 8-for-18 with seven RBI and seven runs scored over his last four games and is now slashing .296/.358/.498 with 19 homers and 66 runs batted in over 562 plate appearances this season.