Polanco started at shortstop and batted second in Monday's spring training win over Boston in what was likely a dress rehearsal of the Opening Day lineup, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco had been out since Tuesday for personal reasons, but the absence won't significantly impact his preparation for Opening Day. He went 2-for-3 on Monday and is hitting .296 (8-for-27) with a .752 OPS this spring.