Twins' Jorge Polanco: Loses starting shortstop job
Polanco has lost the everyday shortstop job for Minnesota as the team will use a committee approach that will involve Eduardo Escobar and Ehire Adrianza, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We're going to look for more matchups than an everyday guy right now," manager Paul Molitor said.
Polanco is hitting just .157 with a .429 OPS since June 1. He also has eight errors in his last 32 games. It sounds like he may move to a limited bench role with a few spot starts until he gets hot at the plate.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...