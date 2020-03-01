Twins' Jorge Polanco: Making spring debut at DH
Polanco (ankle) is batting third as the designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thee 26-year-old has been held out through the early portions of spring training while continuing his recovery from right ankle surgery in November, but he appears to be nearing full clearance. Polanco figures to return to the field at shortstop in the near future, but for now he'll stick with hitting and running the bases.
