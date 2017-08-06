Polanco will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though Polanco will pick up his third consecutive start, those still holding him in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues shouldn't get excited about a potential return to full-time duty in the middle infield. Polanco's starts Saturday and Sunday have come two starts have come with Miguel Sano (hand) out of the lineup, but the Twins' young slugger isn't expected to require a DL stint. Assuming that's the case, Sano should take back his regular role at third base in the coming days, which would result in Eduardo Escobar moving over to shortstop while Polanco slides back to the bench.