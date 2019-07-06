Twins' Jorge Polanco: Mashes 13th homer
Polanco went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 15-6 rout of the Rangers.
The switch-hitting shortstop celebrated his 26th birthday by going yard for the 13th time this year, part of a 20-hit barrage by Minnesota. Polanco has already tied his career high in home runs, and his .314/.371/.522 slash line through 83 games would be a personal best in all three categories as well if he can avoid a big second-half slump.
