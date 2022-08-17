Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's win over the Royals that Polanco (knee) underwent an MRI that "came back with good signals," and the second baseman is still considered day-to-day, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was held out of the lineup Tuesday after suffering a knee injury during Monday's contest, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Polanco seems unlikely to rejoin the lineup Wednesday, especially since the Twins have a scheduled day off Thursday, but a return for Friday's series opener versus the Rangers is more realistic.