Twins' Jorge Polanco: Nearing full clearance
Polanco (ankle) ran near 100 percent Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Polanco is still awaiting clearance before fully going 100 percent, but he appears to be in the final stages of the recovery from right ankle surgery in November. The 26-year-old seems likely to be able to be ready for Opening Day if cleared relatively soon, though it's worth keeping an eye on his status as spring training progresses.
