President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Sunday he hopes Polanco (hamstring) will be able to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul "around next weekend," Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 30-year-old returned to baseball activities in late June and is hoping to ramp up his running program this week, which could be the final hurdle before being cleared for game action. Polanco landed on the shelf June 10 with a hamstring strain and will likely require a handful of games in the minors before rejoining the Twins.