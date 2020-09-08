site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-jorge-polanco-not-in-game-2-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Not in Game 2 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco isn't starting the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Polanco will take a seat after hitting a single and crossing the plate once during Game 1. Ehire Adrianza will take over at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read