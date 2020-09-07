site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-jorge-polanco-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
at
12:46 pm ET 1 min read
Polanco will sit Monday against Detroit.
Polanco sits after starting 15 straight games. He's hitting a solid .285 this season, but his walk rate and power have both fallen off, giving him a mediocre .285/.321/.399 slash line. Ehire Adrianza will get the start at shortstop in his absence.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read