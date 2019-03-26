Polanco (arm) isn't included in the lineup for the Twins' exhibition finale Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Ehire Adrianza will step in at shortstop while Polanco tends to arm fatigue. Polanco was at least able to take at-bats as a designated hitter in a minor-league game Monday, which should be taken as a positive sign with regards to his status for Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Indians. The Twins may want to see how Polanco's arm responds to fielding and throwing drills first before clearing him to rejoin the lineup.

