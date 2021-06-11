site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Not starting Friday
Polanco is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Astros, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Polanco will get his first rest of June during Friday's series opener. Nick Gordon will start at second base and bat seventh.
