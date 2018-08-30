Polanco (hamstring) is not in the lineup versus the Indians on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco will receive another day off as he continues to recover from a left hamstring issue he suffered Sunday. In his place, Ehire Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat ninth. Consider Polanco day-to-day looking ahead to Friday's outing in Texas.

