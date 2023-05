Polanco (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After tweaking his hamstring Wednesday against the Dodgers, Polanco will now be sidelined for the next 10 days. The infielder will be eligible to return May 30, but in the meantime, Edouard Julien was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to replace him on the major-league roster.