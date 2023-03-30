Polanco (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He ran the bases before the Twins departed spring training and plans to take some live at-bats this week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I think the one thing that we all need to be cognizant of is that Jorge hasn't had a spring training this year and the smart thing, and I think the wise thing, to do is to allow him to progress along like we have allowed the 26 guys that are on our team," Twins head trainer Nick Paparesta said.

Polanco missed the final month of 2022 with a knee injury, and his progress stalled in the Grapefruit League. Just a week ago the Twins were talking about him playing in minor league games, but now it sounds like any game action may be weeks away. Paparesta's comments make it sound like his ramp up could extend into late April or early May.