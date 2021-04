Polanco went 1-for-3 with two RBI in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Polanco returned to the lineup after receiving rest Monday and made his presence felt, as he plated the team's lone two runs of the contest with a two-run single that scored Ryan Jeffers and JT Riddle. The shortstop might have been Minnesota's lone source of offense in this game, but he has endured a tough start to the season and has recorded hits in just five of his 11 contests to date.