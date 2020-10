Polanco's ankle bothered him throughout the season more than previously reported, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Polanco was healthy enough to start 53 games at shortstop but was playing at less than full strength for much of the year. That could help explain why his slash line fell from .295/.356/.485 in 2019 to .258/.304/.354 this season and presumably gives some reason to believe he'll bounce back in 2021.