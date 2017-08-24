Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

The switch hitter only has seven homers on the season, but incredibly four of them have come in the last four games. There's no telling how long Polanco will be locked in like this at the plate, but it's perhaps not a coincidence that his power surge came during a series against the woeful White Sox. Fortunately for any fantasy GMs with shares in the shortstop, he'll get to face the Pale Hose again next week after a three-game weekend set in a solid hitter's park in Toronto.