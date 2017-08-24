Twins' Jorge Polanco: Power surge continues Wednesday
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.
The switch hitter only has seven homers on the season, but incredibly four of them have come in the last four games. There's no telling how long Polanco will be locked in like this at the plate, but it's perhaps not a coincidence that his power surge came during a series against the woeful White Sox. Fortunately for any fantasy GMs with shares in the shortstop, he'll get to face the Pale Hose again next week after a three-game weekend set in a solid hitter's park in Toronto.
More News
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in third consecutive game•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Heads to bench for Game 2•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Continues recent hot streak•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Making third straight start•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Loses starting shortstop job•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Sits for second straight game•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...