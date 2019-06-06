Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to the Indians.

Polanco has scaled back his activity on the basepaths this season, but even fantasy managers that drafted him with the expectation that he would deliver double-digit steals can't quibble with his production. After his fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games, Polanco's season average is up to .339, placing him fourth among all qualified hitters heading into Thursday's action. His home run was his 10th of the season, putting him well on pace to smash his previous career-best total of 13, which he achieved in 2017.