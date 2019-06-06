Twins' Jorge Polanco: Powers up in loss
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to the Indians.
Polanco has scaled back his activity on the basepaths this season, but even fantasy managers that drafted him with the expectation that he would deliver double-digit steals can't quibble with his production. After his fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games, Polanco's season average is up to .339, placing him fourth among all qualified hitters heading into Thursday's action. His home run was his 10th of the season, putting him well on pace to smash his previous career-best total of 13, which he achieved in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...