Polanco went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double, two walks and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over Detroit.

Polanco put together just his second game where he reached base four times, and his first game where he drew multiple walks this season. The 27-year-old infielder is up to two home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases through 119 plate appearances. He still has a career-worst slash line of .219/.294/.352 in 29 games, but he's shown signs of improvement with multiple hits in three of the last seven contests.