Polanco (finger) went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in Friday's 6-2 extra-innings loss to the Indians.

The shortstop knocked a go-ahead single in the fifth inning, although the Twins bullpen couldn't make that run hold up. Polanco is batting .302/.365/.491 with 70 RBI, 92 runs scored and 20 homers in a breakout season, missing just one game with the finger injury. He needs just four RBI to match his career high from 2017.