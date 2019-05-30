Polanco is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Polanco has started 16 straight games for the Twins, slashing .333/405/.485 with two homers, one stolen base and an 8:12 BB:K during that stretch. In his place, Ehire Adrianza is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh in Thursday's series opener.