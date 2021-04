Polanco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Minnesota is opening its four-game series against Boston with a day game, so Polanco will sit out in what appears to be a pre-planned rest day. Luis Arraez will fill in at the keystone for Polanco, who started in each of the Twins' first nine games. The 27-year-old has endured a brutal start to the campaign, going 5-for-40 with zero home runs, a stolen base, five runs and three RBI.