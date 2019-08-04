Twins' Jorge Polanco: Receiving breather
Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Polanco will bow out of the lineup for the first time since July 18, ending a stretch of 15 consecutive starts in which he batted .254 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs. He connected on one of those long balls in Saturday's 11-3 win, bringing his total up to 17 on the season. Ehire Adrianza will spell Polanco at shortstop in the series finale.
