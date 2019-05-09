Polanco went 5-for-5 with a double, two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Polanco's big day at the plate began with a single in the first inning, but was highlighted by his seventh home run of the season in the second inning. While he appeared to be coming back to earth after a very hot start to the season, Polanco recorded nine hits in 12 at-bats during the team's series in Toronto. He remains one of the more surprising early-season performers, hitting .344/.412/.649 across 148 plate appearances.