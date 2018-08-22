Polanco went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Polanco slashed a two-run single in the ninth inning off Jace Fry to extend the Twins' lead by three. Polanco is hitting .246 with two homers and 13 RBI over his last 15 games, and his season slash line stands at .272/.333/.396 across 44 games.