Polanco is considered day-to-day after exiting Friday's game at Colorado due to right ankle soreness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Polanco tweaked his ankle on a fourth-inning strikeout, though he was able to gut it out until the bottom of the sixth. Donovan Solano slid over from first base to second base with Alex Kirilloff entering to play first. This is the same ankle Polanco has twice had surgically repaired, but it sounds like he could be available as early as Saturday for the AL Central-champion Twins.