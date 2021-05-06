site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Retreats to bench
Polanco isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Polanco had gone 0-for-7 with a walk and six strikeouts in the last two games. Nick Gordon will make his major-league debut at second base and bat seventh.
