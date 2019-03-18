Polanco (personal) will return to the lineup Monday against Boston, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Polanco had been out since Tuesday for personal reasons, but the absence won't significantly impact his preparation for Opening Day. He'll play shortstop and bat second in a lineup which looks a lot like the one the Twins may use in the first game of the season.

